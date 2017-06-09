Three seniors at Inglewood Unified School District high schools have been selected to give the valedictory addresses at graduation later this month.

Buberly Trezile, this year’s valedictorian at Inglewood High School, will major in biology at UCLA. She hopes to become an anesthesiologist, and said she owes her achievements to her mother.

“My biggest inspiration is my mom,” Trezile said. “She passed away when I was 8, so everything I do has been for her.”

Being recognized for her academic achievements, Trezile added, is exciting because her school hasn’t seen a black valedictorian in a while.

Samantha Sanchez, the City Honors’ valedictorian, will attend UC San Diego this fall on a full-ride scholarship. She will study biomedical science and eventually hopes to become a pediatrician.

Morningside High School’s valedictorian Stephany Alonso is a first-generation college student who attributes her success to her parents.

“They did not get to go to college, so it makes my experience even more important and special because it’s not just my dream, it’s their dream too,” she said.

Alonso will attend UC Irvine this fall to pursue her interests in science and engineering.

Shari Farmer, community outreach coordinator for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Bureau of Victim Services; received the Mental Health Award June 7 at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology’s inaugural Mental Health Heroes Award Luncheon at the Olympic Collection, 11301 W. Olympic Blvd., Suite 204, West Los Angeles.

The Chicago School is the nation’s leading nonprofit graduate university dedicated to psychology and behavioral health services.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

