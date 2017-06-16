Students Clay Wesley and Kennedy Moore of the Women’s Leadership Project were honored at the Los Angeles County Human Relations Commission event for outstanding community service May 25.

Wesley, a student at Mount Saint Mary’s University, has actively worked on community outreach involving sexual assault and harassment, HIV/AIDS prevention, college preparation and intimate partner violence. She is also a vocal advocate for women’s reproductive rights.

After losing her parents in middle school, Clay was in and out of foster homes until she turned 18 and aged out of the system. She has been a youth advocate for the California Youth Connection, a foster care advocacy and support network, and has worked with the Southern California Foster Family Agency, among others.

Moore, a student at UCLA, was honored for her work against sexual harassment through peer-to-peer engagement.

When she was a student at King Drew High School in South Los Angeles, Moore ran an organization called Women’s Day, which facilitated student-taught sessions on feminist issues, particularly through the African American lens.

Wendy Wimberly, Amber Gillis and Juan Meza were three of the distinguished faculty and staff honored at Compton College’s annual Faculty and Staff Appreciation Breakfast.

Wimberly, an instructional assistant for the Student Success Center, received the Distinguished Staff Award for her dedication to students.

She serves on the Professional Development Committee as a classified representative and is a chaperone for students who are preparing to transfer to historically black colleges and universities.

Gillis was honored with the Distinguished Faculty Award for her eight years teaching English and humanities. She currently serves as a chairperson for the Student Learning Outcomes/Division III, is a member of the Student Success Committee and is senator of the Academic Senate of the Compton Community College District.

Meza, a member of the history department since 2013, was the recipient of the Outstanding Adjunct Faculty Award. He volunteers for the California Science Center’s Air and Space division and graduated from the Project MATCH community college teaching internship.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

