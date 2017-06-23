Rosemary Turner, a 1984 graduate of Loyola Marymount University, has been appointed to serve a three-year term on the university’s Board of Trustees, the school has announced.

Turner is president of the Northern California District for UPS, with a territory that includes the metro areas of Bakersfield, Oakland, Reno, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Barbara.

She also is president of LMU’s African American Alumni Association, and a former member of the university’s boards of Regents (2005-06) and Trustees (2006-15). She serves on several boards for community, nonprofit and government agencies, including the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco’s Board of Directors.

Juanita Dawson, an alumna of the African American Board Leadership Institute, recently joined the Girls Scouts of Greater Los Angeles’ board of directors. She is a senior manager at Raytheon Space and Airborne Systems, which specializes in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions.

Dawson received her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Grambling State University in Louisiana. She continued with a master’s in business administration from Cal State Dominguez Hills, where she studied computer information systems. She later went on to earn her master’s of science and a PhD in information systems and technology from Claremont Graduate University.

Gerontologist Lisa Chevalier, also an alumna of the African American Board Leadership Institute, has been elected to the board of directors for the California Council on Gerontology and Geriatrics. The council is a nonprofit organization that helps the aging and elderly populations of California.

Chevalier is also a member of the board of directors for the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, a nonprofit dance organization that offers students ages 4 and up a comprehensive dance curriculum.

Chevalier studied at UCLA, where she received her master’s degree from the Luskin School of Public Affairs and Social Welfare.

