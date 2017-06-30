Charles Frank Lewis, Karimu Shaw and Victor Springer were honored at the 16th annual Honor Thy Father Awards Dinner on June 18.

Friends and families attended the event to honor and celebrate the father figures and male mentors in their lives.

Both a father and a grandfather, Lewis was honored by his wife and daughters who described him as a strong leader and role model.

Shaw is a retired professor, community activist, humanitarian, actor, traveler and author who also co-founded Project Global Africa.

He is a Chicago native where he taught for the Chicago Public Schools before moving to Los Angeles and teaching with the Los Angeles Unified School District. Shaw received his bachelor’s degree from Carbondale Southern Illinois University and his master’s from Mount Saint Mary’s College.

Springer, a husband and community activist, was surprised by his wife with the honor. He said in a press release that the energy during the event was amazing, and that there isn’t enough talk about “how black men are contributing positively” in their communities.

Gregory C. Scott, an alumnus of the African American Board of Leadership Institute, recently joined the Southern California Counseling Center’s board of directors.

He currently serves as the chief executive officer and managing partner for CEO Your Life Now, a transformational executive coaching and consulting firm, and is executive coach and partner with InVista Associates.

His work has garnered him many awards and recognitions along the years, including the Joining Forces award from former first lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden, and the National Black MBA Association Community Hero Award.

Marketing and brand strategist Carole Neal, also a graduate of the African American Board of Leadership Institute, was elected to the Green Dot Charter Schools National Board, a nonprofit.

Neal earned her bachelor of arts from Maryland’s Hood College in finance and French, and her master of business administration from the University of California’s Anderson School of Management.

Since 2009, Neal has worked for Verizon, where she is responsible for the company’s digital marketing, branding and messaging.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

