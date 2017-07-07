The Black Business Association honored musical icons Clarence Avant and Lee Bailey at this year’s “Salute to Black Music Awards Gala” June 20 at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Ballroom.

Avant is a music executive and film producer, known by many as the “Godfather of Black Music.” His recording companies, Sussex (1969-1975) and Tabu (1975-1996), gave rise to the successes of musicians like the S.O.S. Band, Bill Withers and Dennis Coffey. He managed artists like composer Lalo Schifrin, blues legend Little Willie John, jazz producer Creed Taylor and several others.

In 1987, Avant promoted Michael Jackson’s first solo tour and served as chairman for Motown Records. Last year, Avant received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bailey is the founder of the Bailey Broadcasting Services, which started out of his garage in 1979. From that project came the on-air magazine RadioScope; it is known as having set the stage of a new branch of syndicated radio programming.

In 1996, Bailey started the Electronic Urban Report website (EURweb), which amasses more than two million visitors every week. EURweb has been honored by Billboard Magazine as the “Best Syndicated Urban Radio Program,” and Bailey himself was once recognized by the Carnation Company, which gave him a “Men of Courage” award.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

