Former classroom teacher and school administrator Pierre Codio has been chosen as the next principal at Catch Preparatory Charter High School in Leimert Park Village. He will begin his new role this upcoming fall for the 2017-18 school year.

Codio is a Leimert Park resident who grew up in Baldwin Hills. He attended Harvard-Westlake High School on a full scholarship, then went on to Boston University, where he was a chapter president of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. From there, he received his master’s from Cal State Los Angeles and a doctorate degree from USC’s Rossier School of Education.

Codio has been married to his wife, Shavon, for four years. Together, they have a 3-year old daughter.

Executive director Kelly Redmond of the Impact Media and Entertainment Coalition has joined the Duke Media Foundation’s board of directors. Duke Media focuses on preparing underserved high school students for careers in the digital age by training them in financial literacy, branding and entrepreneurship, and new media arts.

Redmond earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Drake University, then received her master’s in business administration with a focus on finance from Clark Atlanta University. She is an alumna of the African American Board Leadership Institute.

Before working with Impact Media and Entertainment Coalition, Redmond was a consultant for Forge Intellectual Capital, the director of operations for the Institute of Diversity, and the senior manager of corporate and government affairs at Kraft Foods.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.