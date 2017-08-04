Trial lawyer and transactional attorney Cheryl C. Turner has been appointed to the California Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Turner has had her own legal practice, Turner Law, for more than 20 years, and also has a history in real estate, construction, business and insurance work.

As an active member in her community, Turner currently serves as the vice chair of the Legal Committee, is a board member of the Apartment Owners Association of Greater Los Angeles, is commissioner and vice president of the Los Angeles Convention and Exhibition Center Authority, and is a member of several other agencies.

Turner received her bachelor’s and law degree from USC, and was once recognized as an Outstanding Young Woman of America.

The African American Board Leadership Institute recently welcomed Corey Gaither onto its team as its new programs and placement coordinator.

Gaither was a certification specialist with the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council before becoming a member in the institute’s team. There, he was responsible for reviewing businesses owned by minorities for supplier diversity programs with both public and private sector entities.

Gaither is a graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in sociology. Prior to that, he received his associate’s degree from Chaffey College.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

