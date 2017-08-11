Beverly Cole has been appointed to the California Commission on Access to Justice, a 26-person commission that explores how to better give civil justice access to families living on low and moderate incomes. She was appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Cole is a board member with Founders First Capital Partners, which provides capital to underserved and underrepresented small businesses.

She earned her bachelor’s from Boston University, where she majored in Asian studies. She then attended Fordham University Law School in New York, and later received her master’s in business administration in finance, marketing and real estate from the Wharton School.

Maliyah Mason has received a $1,000 scholarship for winning this year’s Miss Compton Pageant.

Mason attended Millikan High School, where she was the first African American drum major. She speaks, reads and writes fluently in Spanish, and is a multi-instrumentalist who can play piano, keyboard the French horn, mellophone and trumpet.

She is a senior at Cal State Long Beach where she studies film and is minoring in script writing. She has made the dean’s list and had her first screenplay chosen for production.

Brooklynn Pierson, who will be starting her senior year at Centennial High School this fall, was crowned Miss Teen Compton for 2017.

Pierson hopes to enroll in a cosmetology school in fall 2018 to further pursue her interest in hairstyling. She hopes one day to open her own hair salon. She enjoys dancing, cooking, and learning new things.

The Miss Compton Pageant was held Aug. 5 at the Dollarhide Community Center.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.