Jacqueline James was honored by Assemblyman Sebastian Ridley-Thomas as the 54th Assembly District’s Veteran of the Year for her military service to her state and country.

James served in the U.S. Army as a combat medic from 1982 to 1990. During that time she was deployed to Korea and Japan, but most of her service she was primarily stationed in Hawaii.

After she completed her service, James moved to Los Angeles, where she currently works at the Marina Del Rey office of the Employment Development Department as the disabled veteran outreach program specialist.

The 2017 Family Law Award at this year’s Family Law and Self-Help Conference was given to Kimberly Aston-Young.

Aston-Young is a paralegal who has provided legal aid to self-help litigants for 12 years. She currently works at the Los Angeles County Courthouse in Torrance, where she provides legal assistance.

As a single mother going to school and filing for divorce nearly 30 years ago, Aston-Young remembers there being no help or resources to assist her with the legal aspects of the divorce. This experience inspired her to serve the self-represented litigants she works for today.

In addition to her services, Aston-Young also mentors the student volunteers at her job site, some of which are in the grant-funded program JusticeCorps.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

