Four high school students from Los Angeles’ inner cities won the first prize of $4,000 toward their startup project — the Duck — at the end of the Teens Exploring Tech summer program at USC.

Project manager Anthony Ramirez exercised his leadership skills over the summer by helping with the overall direction of the project. During his free time, Ramirez enjoys reading, playing soccer, and looking up to Daniel Ek, Spotify’s creator.

Eleventh-grader Cesar Falcon served as the project’s product manager. When he’s not working on developing strategies and roadmaps for projects like the Duck, Falcon likes to run and watch musicals, some of which include “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Grease” and “Chicago.”

Elmer Vasquez, the team’s UI/UX designer, dreams of becoming a software engineer and working for Google. He finds joy in solving problems using technology, and enjoys playing League of Legends and 2k.

The project’s developer, Nabil Khalil is 15 years-old. The skills he learned during a Summer Coding Leadership Academy, like html/css and python, he applied to developing the Duck. Khalil’s hobbies include coding, watching anime and being a participant in the online gaming world.

Angel Roberson-Daniels — who has more than 20 years of experience in nonprofits and philanthropy sectors — recently joined the board of directors of the Liberty Hill Foundation.

Roberson-Daniels has been the vice president of grants for the Angell Foundation since 2013, was the senior program officer before that, and worked with First 5 L.A. as its program officer.

She received her bachelor’s degree from UCLA and her master’s in public administration from Cal State Dominguez Hills.

