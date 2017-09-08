The Rev. W. Edwards Jenkins has received a certificate of recognition from Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-South Los Angeles.

Rev. Jenkins has been the pastor of Victory Baptist Church of South Los Angeles for 20 years. He is also a board member of the National Baptist Convention, Inc. as well as a faculty member of of the National Congress of Christian Education.

Jenkins is a graduate of UC Riverside, where he received his bachelor’s degree in sociology. He went on to the Fuller Theology Seminary in Pasadena, earning his master’s of theology and biblical studies and his doctorate of ministry. He taught government and law for the Riverside Unified School District for many years.

Chris Waters, captain of the Newton Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, has been awarded a certificate of recognition by Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-South Los Angeles.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Waters began her time with the Los Angeles Police Department as an Explorer, or Cadet, before joining the Police Academy in 1988.

Waters graduated from Loyola Marymount University, where she earned her bachelor of arts in business administration. She was awarded her master of arts in behavioral science from Cal State Dominguez Hills, and also has a degree in biblical studies from Cottonwood Leadership College.

Waters is currently president of the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and is also a member of other employee organizations.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

