Mona Clayton, a registered nurse, was one of 15 graduates of the University of Phoenix to receive the Distinguished Alumni Award last month in Anaheim.

A product of South Los Angeles and a single parent while attending nursing school, Clayton wants to take nursing to another level.

“I want to demonstrate that nurses are not just bed makers, but we are an intricate part of the medical profession,” she said.

Distinguished Alumni Awards go to graduates who excel professionally, provide inspirational leadership to others and provide service to the community.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove, district director for state Sen. Holly J. Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, has been elected president of the Board of Trustees for the Los Angeles Community College District.

The Board of Trustees sets policy for the nine colleges in the district. The district’s mission is to provide students with an education that prepares them to transfer to four-year institutions, successfully complete workforce development programs designed to meet local and statewide needs and pursue opportunities for lifelong learning and civic engagement.

