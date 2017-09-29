Shannon Faulk has been elected president of the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County’s Board of Trustees. Faulk succeeds architect Sarah Meeker Jensen, who has held the office since 2012 and now shifts to board chairperson.

“We have spent the last several years dramatically transforming our museum with new exhibitions, gardens and visitor amenities to highlight our incredible collection and become an engaging destination,” said Meeker Jensen. “Now it’s time to reach outward, building upon our relationships with the community and deepening our impact across the county. Shannon is the right leader for the museum at this moment in time.”

Faulk has served on the museum Board of Trustees since 2008. He owns his own independent insurance agency and is married and the father of two boys.

Debra L. Hammond, executive director of the University Student Union at Cal State Northridge, has joined the Branch Board of Managers at the Mid-Valley Family YMCA.

The YMCA is a nonprofit organization committed to strengthening community by working side-by-side with community members to ensure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.

Hammond is an alum of the African American Board Leadership Institute.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.