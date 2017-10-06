Cal State Dominguez Hills President Willie J. Hagan, who has been leading the university since June 2012, has announced he will retire next year.

“It has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career to serve as president of this great institution,” Hagan said. “I am very proud of the accomplishments this community has achieved over the past five years. Together we have strengthened the university on all fronts — student success, advancement, academics and facilities.

“We have set in motion initiatives that will have a long-lasting impact on the future of this university. I am confident that this community will carry on the good work we started together.”

Ahmadou Seck, coordinator for Overbrook Entertainment, has been elected to the junior board for the Colour Entertainment Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to maximizing the potential of executives of color who work in the entertainment industry.

Through networking events, educational seminars, speaker series and mentoring, they engage, connect and support diverse executives who will continue to be successful in the ever-changing media world.

