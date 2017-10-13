Norman Mason was honored as participant of the year for turning his life around with the help of Playa Vista Job Opportunities and Business Services, a South L.A. nonprofit that places members of the local at-risk community in construction-related jobs.

Mason accepted his award at the Perseverance Rewarded recognition luncheon Sept. 29, with his son, Norman Jr.

“”Since I reached out to PVJOBS, I have had a lot of opportunities,” Mason said. “I drive down the freeway and I tell my son ‘I built that, boy,’ and he’s like ‘Dad, man we need to go up there.’ I can tell that he’s proud of me.”

Stephanie Hancock, senior human resources associate for Community Partners, has been elected to the University of La Verne Alumni Advisory board. The University of La Verne offers an educational experience with a commitment to life-long learning across the liberal arts and professional programs.

Hancock also joined the Professionals in Human Resources Association Pasadena, District 3, board of directors. That organization is dedicated to the enhancement of human resources through networking, learning and advocacy.

