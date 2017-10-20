TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

CHEERS!

Ron Dowell, center, received the Community Service Award from the National Association for Equal Justice in America at the organization’s annual banquet Oct. 14 at the Proud Bird Restaurant. Dowell has written a book, ‘Compton 4 Cops,’ to help cities make improvements in how they deliver public safety services. Presenting the award are Royce Esters, left, and Jonathan Taylor. (Photo by Tyrone Cole)
Lezlee H. Matthews, Ph.D., director of the Community-Based Learning Center for Service and Action at Loyola Marymount University, has been elected to the board of The G.R.E.E.N. Foundation of Santa Ana. The foundation is recognized as the primary community-based provider of cancer awareness education and care navigation for African Americans in Orange County and Los Angeles.

Matthews is a graduate of the fourth class of the African American Board Leadership Institute.

Lezlee H. Matthews

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 556-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010

Search