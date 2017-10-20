Lezlee H. Matthews, Ph.D., director of the Community-Based Learning Center for Service and Action at Loyola Marymount University, has been elected to the board of The G.R.E.E.N. Foundation of Santa Ana. The foundation is recognized as the primary community-based provider of cancer awareness education and care navigation for African Americans in Orange County and Los Angeles. Matthews is a graduate of the fourth class of the African American Board Leadership Institute. Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.