Hansonia Caldwell Harriford, emeritus professor of music at Cal State Dominguez Hills, received the Founders’ Award at the 2017 Founders Dinner at the Porsche Experience Center in Carson Oct. 26.

The Founders’ Awards is presented to an organization or individual who has worked to build the university into a thriving center for higher education, or who rendered extraordinary contributions to the university’s growth and development.

During her 45-year tenure at Dominguez Hills, Caldwell Harriford has made significant contributions to music education. For 11 years, she coordinated the Living Legends Festival Concert, celebrating the musical masters of African Diaspora sacred music with performances that brought distinguished conductors and composers to the university.

She also served for 12 years as a member of the board of directors of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra, and currently is on the board of the Albert McNeil Jubilee Singers, and the Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles.

Actress Edwina Findley, star of Tyler Perry’s “If Loving You Is Wrong,” was honored Oct. 7 at the third annual Real to Reel Global Youth Film Festival.

Leah Daniels-Butler presented an award to Findley for her contributions to film and television. Finley also took part in a panel discussion on filmmaking, sharing her knowledge and giving advice to young filmmakers.

