Lion Universe has announced the appointment of Sharifah Hardie as its new chief marketing officer.

Hardie will oversee Lion Universe’s brand strategy, marketing operations and consumer engagement. She will also be responsible for developing and executing strategies that will build the company’s position as a leading mobile technology brand.

Hardie brings nearly two decades of marketing experience to Lion Universe. In her previous roles at Punch TV Studios, American Express, Cheap Tickets and Affinity Internet Hosting, Hardie was instrumental in the development, marketing and performance of the companies.

“Lion Universe provides ingenious communications products,” Hardie said. “I have always been drawn to companies with the ability to foresee trends, yet still remain cognizant of today’s consumer needs. It is a tremendous honor to be a part of Lion Universe’s executive team, and to create products that will revolutionize the way consumers communicate.”

The Asian Pacific Islander Small Business Program has honored Board of Equalization member Jerome Horton at the 18th annual Asian Small Business Expo Oct. 14 for his support of Asian business owners and for empowering California entrepreneurs to minimize the burdens of taxation, create jobs and grow sustainable businesses in California.

“With 37 years of public and tax policy experience, Horton has been a champion for educating and empowering California businesses to build wealth and maneuver through government red-tape,” President Ron Fong said. “We are honored to recognize him for his dedication to improving the lives of others.”

Compiled by Myesha Johnson.

