The 2017 Vanguard Awards were presented Nov. 9 at the California African American Museum by the National Action Network’s LA Chapter and in partnership with Lord, Bush & Randolph LLC, as they honored Los Angeles’ 100 most influential African Americans.

Among those honored were Judge Greg Mathis, who received the Vanguard Lifetime Achievement Award; state Sen. Steve Bradford, who received the Mervyn R. Dynally Award of Excellence, and the Rev. Kelvin Sauls of Holman United Methodist Church, who received the Al Sharpton Social Justice Award.

Others receiving awards were Wendy Dean of Wendy Gladney Enterprises, who received the Harold E. Hambrick Entrepreneur Award, Soraya Coley, president of Cal Poly Pomona, who received the Dr. George McKenna Excellence in Education Award; Celeste Alleyne, director of corporate citizenship for Microsoft, who received the Corporate Citizenship Award, and Khloe Thompson, 10, the founder of Khloe Kares, who received the Junior Social Justice Award.

The highlight of the evening was a speech by Thompson, who said “I am just a girl with a vision and a dream who wants to make a difference.”

