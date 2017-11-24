Dayshawn J. Louden, a graduate of Compton College, has received a Chancellor’s Blue and Gold Scholarship from UCLA, which covers his college expenses for the next two years.

Louden is a former foster youth from Carson, who was in the inaugural graduating class of New Millennium Secondary School in 2012. He graduated with an associate degree from Compton College in June.

A political science major at UCLA, Louden got off to a fast start at UCLA by completing three classes during UCLA seven-week Summer Transfer session.

Up-and-coming actor Robert Christopher Riley has been named a brand ambassador for Cole Skincare for Men.

Riley appears in the CW television series “Dynasty.”

“Robert is an amazing actor, philanthropist, humanitarian and role model for young people,” said Cole Patterson, noted celebrity make-up artist, skincare expert and founder of Cole Skincare for Men. “He exemplifies today’s modern man who is intelligent, has style, keeps physically fit, excels at his craft and cares about the world around him and those close to him.”

In his role as brand ambassador, Riley will enhance Cole Skincare for Men’s name recognition and brand awareness through personal appearances, marketing campaigns, promotions and special events.

