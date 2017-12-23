Jerry Howard Goss, a student at the California Academy of Mathematics and Science, and Ja’Nay Carter, of Crenshaw Arts Tech Charter High School, have been nominated by the Children’s Defense Fund of California as Beat the Odds scholarship recipients for 2017.

For the first 11 years of his life, Goss grew up in one of the toughest housing projects in San Francisco. But his life changed dramatically when one day, he went into cardiac arrest.

Following a heart transplant surgery and a month-long coma, Goss awakened with limited mobility and learned that social services had declared his mother unfit to raise him. His father, who he had not heard from or seen in three years, gained custodial rights and moved him to Los Angeles to live with him and hiss grandmother.

Although Goss missed most of fifth grade he was able to progress to sixth grade with no difficulty. Today, he is thriving and overcoming every obstacle placed in front of him. In addition to maintaining a 4.0 grade point average, Goss is active in various clubs and activities, including Robotics, Mock Trial and TEDxYouth, a school organization focused on uplifting youth initiatives.

Carter has a similar story. She was raised in a single-parent home with five siblings. Her responsibilities included helping the younger ones with homework, grocery shopping, cooking dinner and caring for her sick mother.

Her father was in prison most of her life, therefore, unable to provide emotional or financial support. When she was in the seventh grade, her mother’s health deteriorated and she died from an autoimmune disease.

Carter and her siblings lived with her extended family – her godmother, grandmother and aunt. With support from her family, Carter began to rise as a top scholar. She currently maintains a 4.1 GPA and is committed to serving others in her school and community, and eventually plans to become a nurse.

As Beat the Odds scholarship recipients, Goss and Carter were each presented $10,000 scholarships Dec. 7.

