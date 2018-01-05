Sherri Bell and Antoinette Dozier are two new board members for the Los Angeles Black Workers Center.

Bell is a deputy labor commissioner for the California Labor Department’s Division of Labor Standards and Enforcement. She was first introduced to labor issues as a member of the L.A. Black Worker Center and went on to serve as lead organizer from 2013-17. In that role, she has helped to develop the Black Worker Center organizing handbook and trained member organizers. In her current role, Sherri is charged with enforcing state wage and labor codes.

Dozier is a senior attorney for the Western Center on Law and Poverty Racial Justice work, is a national trainer of racial bias and equity, and is a senior attorney in the center’s Southern California office. She litigates, provides technical support to legal services attorneys and works on policy and legislation focused on public benefits and other economic disparity issues.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.