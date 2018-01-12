Four students from Catch Prep Charter High School have been named Posse Scholars and have received four-year, full-tuition scholarships to some of the nation’s top universities in the fall.

Alanna Williams-Moore, Cameron Miguel, John Caceres and Zy’Ere Hollis were the students honored.

Williams-Moore plans to attend Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Miguel plans to attend Hobart and William Smith College in Geneva, New York, Caceres will be headed to Pepperdine in Malibu and Hollis is off to Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The Posse Foundation awards scholarships to students who show academic and leadership potential. The application process begins with a nomination by someone at the student’s high school or a community-based organization in which they are involved. Once accepted, scholars are placed at a Posse partner college or university in a supportive, multicultural team — or “posse” — of nine others.

Williams-Moore, who plans to explore biology as her major, hopes to develop new cures for diseases that will help humans live longer, more healthy lives.

Hollis, who will be majoring in psychology looks to impact youth the way his mentors have inspired him growing up in South Los Angeles.

“John is a huge part of our school culture,” CATCH Prep Founder and Executive Director Pat Smith said of John Caceres who will be a Pepperdine Wave in the fall. “He is ready for the challenges of college and looks forward to learning more about himself and the world.”

“Cameron has developed a great balance between academic achievement and extra-curricular involvement. His innate abilities, as well as his solid, honest, trustworthy character guarantees he will excel and make a rich contribution to Hobart and Williams Smith,” Smith added.

