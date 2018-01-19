Dawn Watkins, director of integrated disability management for the Los Angeles Unified School District, has been named a business woman to watch by the publication Business Insurance, and CLM, a national association of insurance professionals.

Watkins was the only public sector honoree among the 30 winners recognized last month during a ceremony in New York City.

“L.A. Unified is proud of the work Dawn Watkins does, especially her emphasis on putting employees first,” said Janice Sawyer, the district’s chief risk officer.

Watkins oversees L.A. Unified’s workers’ compensation program, which covers more than 60,000 employees.

She also directs state and family medical leave and is responsible for ensuring that employees with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation so they can work despite their medical restrictions.

