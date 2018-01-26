The Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce has appointed public affairs consultant Jamarah Hayner to the position of vice chairman on the group’s Board of Directors.

Hayner will provide strategic counsel to GLAAACC Chairman Gene Hale, oversee the implementation of the organization’s 2018 goals and objectives and coordinate the efforts of all GLAAACC’s committees.

Hayner is president of JKH Consulting, a full service public affairs firm that develops public advocacy solutions for clients in industries, ranging from infrastructure to real estate to nonprofit organizations.

“It’s an honor to be part of an organization as respected and influential as GLAAACC,” Hayner said. “I have great admiration for Gene Hale, and I’m excited to be a part of the leadership team that takes GLAAACC to the next level.”

Gerald Freeny, a volunteer with the Tournament of Roses Association since 1988, has named president of the organization for the 2018-19 year and will preside over next year’s parade and Rose Bowl Game. He is the first black president of the association.

“The 2019 theme, ‘The Melody of Life,’ celebrates music, the universal language,” Freeny said. “Music has the power to not only bring us together but take us back to memories and moments as nothing else can. Rhythm, melody, harmony and color all come together to create the soundtrack that defines our lives.”

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.