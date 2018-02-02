TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

CHEERS!

Brett Roberts

Brett Roberts, senior community relations officer for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, has been appointed to the city of Inglewood Commission on Parking and Traffic.

The commission plays a vital role in shaping the transportation and parking policies, in one the largest cities in the South Bay region, by advising the City Council and traffic and parking engineers on matters of most concern to the residents, businesses and other stakeholders throughout the city.

Roberts is a graduate of the African American Business Leadership Institute.

Beverly Cole

Beverly Cole, CEO of Cole Renwick LLC, recently joined the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust board of directors.

The Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust’s mission is to grow healthier, safer and stronger communities by creating urban parks and community gardens that remedy the critical lack of green and recreational spaces in greater Los Angeles’ underserved neighborhoods.

The trust was founded in 2002 to address the park inequities in Los Angeles with a focus on communities of color that have little to no access to green space.

Cole is a graduate of the African American Business Leadership Institute.

Karen Earl

Karen Earl, the CEO of the Jenesse Center, a South Los Angeles based nonprofit that deals with victims of domestic violence, was celebrated as an unsung hero by the California Legislative Black Caucus during its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Sacramento.

Honorees included journalists, academics, social workers, activists and community leaders.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

«
»

West

02 February, 2018

Pan African Film Festival to open with ‘Love Jacke…

LOS ANGELES — The 26th annual Pan African Film Festival will be held Feb. 8-19 a…

02 February, 2018

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Community clinic provides ful…

In the heart of South Los Angeles is a one-of-a-kind, one-stop-shop for all thin…

Culver City

02 February, 2018

Culver City schools enter pact with West L.A. Coll…

CULVER CITY — It will be easier than ever before for Culver City high school stu…

26 January, 2018

L.A. libraries launch gateway to citizenship initi…

LOS ANGELES — Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles City Librarian John F. Szabo j…

East

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

01 February, 2018

Teacher in hot water over anti-military remarks

PICO RIVERA — The future is uncertain for Pico Rivera City Councilman and high s…

Herald American

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

25 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Pico Rivera to kick off annive…

The city of Pico Rivera hosts a 60th anniversary kickoff celebration from 1 to 4…

Lynwood

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

25 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Pico Rivera to kick off annive…

The city of Pico Rivera hosts a 60th anniversary kickoff celebration from 1 to 4…

Northeast

02 February, 2018

Suspect arrested in Boyle Heights church fire

BOYLE HEIGHTS — A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series …

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

The Press

01 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Norwalk holds discussion on ci…

A Pasadena firm is coordinating a day-long workshop and discussion on city servi…

25 January, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Pico Rivera to kick off annive…

The city of Pico Rivera hosts a 60th anniversary kickoff celebration from 1 to 4…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 602-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010