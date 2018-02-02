Brett Roberts, senior community relations officer for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, has been appointed to the city of Inglewood Commission on Parking and Traffic.

The commission plays a vital role in shaping the transportation and parking policies, in one the largest cities in the South Bay region, by advising the City Council and traffic and parking engineers on matters of most concern to the residents, businesses and other stakeholders throughout the city.

Roberts is a graduate of the African American Business Leadership Institute.

Beverly Cole, CEO of Cole Renwick LLC, recently joined the Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust board of directors.

The Los Angeles Neighborhood Land Trust’s mission is to grow healthier, safer and stronger communities by creating urban parks and community gardens that remedy the critical lack of green and recreational spaces in greater Los Angeles’ underserved neighborhoods.

The trust was founded in 2002 to address the park inequities in Los Angeles with a focus on communities of color that have little to no access to green space.

Cole is a graduate of the African American Business Leadership Institute.

Karen Earl, the CEO of the Jenesse Center, a South Los Angeles based nonprofit that deals with victims of domestic violence, was celebrated as an unsung hero by the California Legislative Black Caucus during its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast in Sacramento.

Honorees included journalists, academics, social workers, activists and community leaders.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.