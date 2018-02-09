TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

CHEERS!

Maricruz De La Torre

Maricruz De La Torre, a graduate student at Cal State Dominguez Hills, was recently honored with the Crellin Pauling Student Teaching Award.

The $2,000 award recognizes superior teaching of biotechnology in courses, programs and other related settings to students in non-biology majors.

In the fall 2015 semester, De La Torre began a position as an instructor for a biology course. At the same time, she worked as supplementary instructor in the Toro Learning and Testing Center for molecular biology at the university. Over the summer, she was promoted to a full-time position as an assistant supplemental instructor coordinator.

De La Torre expects to complete her master’s in biology with a concentration in cellular and molecular biology this summer.

Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro

Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro, an associate professor of gender studies and political science at the University of Southern California, has been hired as the chair for Community Partners, a nonprofit in Los Angeles.

Community Partners helps create projects, establish partnerships and direct public plans that benefit communities in L.A.

After graduating with her bachelor’s degree from New York University, Hancock Alfaro worked on conducting the initial research and business model for the Women’s National Basketball Association.

She later earned her master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

 

