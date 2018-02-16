Dr. Henry DeLu Jr. has been elected to the Alumni Association Board for the USC School of Pharmacy.

Alumni of the USC School of Pharmacy serve as mentors, coaches, guest lecturers and help find job opportunities for students and other alumni. The alumni network is considered one of the strongest within the pharmacy schools, representing about 50 percent of all practicing licensed pharmacists in Southern California.

DeLu, a licensed pharmacist in 25 states, earned his bachelor’s degree in molecular and cellular biology from UC Berkeley in 2003. He then went on to pursue his master’s in medical science from Harvard University, a doctorate in pharmacy from USC, and a master’s of business administration from Nebraska State College.

Pastor Johnteris Tate has been honored with a certificate of recognition by District 9 City Councilman Curren Price Jr.

Tate is the pastor elect of Mount Moriah Baptist Church of South Los Angeles. He is a graduate from the home-school program at Gateway Christian Schools and attended Liberty University, where he studied business administration and pastoral care.

Willie J. Hagan, president of Cal State Dominguez Hills, recently became a member of the President’s Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration.

The alliance consists of more than 150 leaders of higher education who want to improve the ways colleges and universities tackle immigration issues that affect their academic communities.

In 2012, Hagan became the interim president of the campus and was officially named the permanent president the following year. Prior to that, he served as a temporary president at Cal State Fullerton.

He earned a master of fine arts from UCLA and a doctorate from the University of Connecticut.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

