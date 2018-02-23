Brenda Manuel, an administrator with the Los Angeles Unified School District, has been nominated for the 2017-18 LifeChanger of the Year Award.

Every year, the LifeChanger of the Year Award recognizes and rewards school employees and educators across the country who are making a difference in student lives.

Artist Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of former President Barack Obama was unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Feb. 12.

Wiley was born in South Los Angeles to an African American mother and a father from Nigeria. He showed interest in art as a young child, so his mother enrolled him in after-school art classes.

In 1999, Wiley received his bachelor of fine arts degree from the San Francisco Art Institute and completed his master of fine arts degree from Yale University’s School of Art in 2001.

Wiley’s art is best known for his colorful, large-scale paintings of African Americans. He is currently based in New York.

Dr. Bassett Brown was given a certificate of recognition for his contributions to Council District Nine by City Councilman Curren Price in honor of this year’s African American Heritage Month.

Brown is the founder and chief executive officer of Central Neighborhood Health Foundation, a clinic that aims to improve health care access to underserved communities in Los Angeles. Dr. Brown is a family medicine doctor who has practiced medicine for more than 50 years.

He earned his doctor of medicine degree in 1963 from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

