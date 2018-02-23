TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

CHEERS!

Brenda Manuel

Brenda Manuel, an administrator with the Los Angeles Unified School District, has been nominated for the 2017-18 LifeChanger of the Year Award.

Every year, the LifeChanger of the Year Award recognizes and rewards school employees and educators across the country who are making a difference in student lives.

Kehinde Wiley

Artist Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of former President Barack Obama was unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Feb. 12.

Wiley was born in South Los Angeles to an African American mother and a father from Nigeria. He showed interest in art as a young child, so his mother enrolled him in after-school art classes.

In 1999, Wiley received his bachelor of fine arts degree from the San Francisco Art Institute and completed his master of fine arts degree from Yale University’s School of Art in 2001.

Wiley’s art is best known for his colorful, large-scale paintings of African Americans. He is currently based in New York.

Dr. Bassett Brown

Dr. Bassett Brown was given a certificate of recognition for his contributions to Council District Nine by City Councilman Curren Price in honor of this year’s African American Heritage Month.

Brown is the founder and chief executive officer of Central Neighborhood Health Foundation, a clinic that aims to improve health care access to underserved communities in Los Angeles. Dr. Brown is a family medicine doctor who has practiced medicine for more than 50 years.

He earned his doctor of medicine degree in 1963 from the Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

 

«
»

West

23 February, 2018

DeMar DeRozan returns to Compton roots as NBA star

COMPTON — DeMar DeRozan has come a long way from the streets of Compton. Afte…

23 February, 2018

MAKING A DIFFERENCE: Iridescent seeks to interest …

When Tara Chklovski, an aerospace engineer from India, came to the United States…

Culver City

23 February, 2018

Councilmen criticize homeless efforts of city, cou…

LOS ANGELES — Saying there is little evidence the city or county is doing anythi…

22 February, 2018

Panel discusses importance of Black History Month

CULVER CITY — “Black history is about inspiring the next generation,” fashion de…

East

22 February, 2018

Student, brother held in school shooting threat

SOUTH WHITTIER — A student who argued with a teacher at a South Whittier high sc…

22 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-ki…

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:…

Herald American

22 February, 2018

Student, brother held in school shooting threat

SOUTH WHITTIER — A student who argued with a teacher at a South Whittier high sc…

22 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-ki…

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:…

Lynwood

23 February, 2018

Employee accuses Lynwood councilman of harassment

LYNWOOD — Mayor Pro Tem Edwin Hernandez has agreed to relinquish that position a…

22 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-ki…

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:…

Northeast

23 February, 2018

Councilmen criticize homeless efforts of city, cou…

LOS ANGELES — Saying there is little evidence the city or county is doing anythi…

22 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-ki…

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:…

The Press

22 February, 2018

COMMUNITY CALENDAR: Downey to conduct Healthy 5-ki…

The city of Downey holds its sixth annual Healthy Downey 5-kilometer run from 6:…

19 February, 2018

Search warrants served at Maywood City Hall

MAYWOOD — Investigators from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office s…

Sections

Services

Contact Us

Los Angeles Wave

Phone Number: (323) 602-5720
Address: 3731 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 840
Los Angeles, CA 90010