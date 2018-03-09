TwitterFacebookPinterestGoogle+

CHEERS!

Andrea Collins

Andrea Collins, a portfolio analyst with City National Rochdale, has been elected to the Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions (LACE) board of directors.

LACE promotes modern art and artists whose work takes risks and explores different themes.

As a portfolio analyst, Collins performs analysis and research for all investment products. She earned her bachelor’s in economics and the history of art from UC Berkeley in 2004.

Marilyn Merrifield Hayes

Marilyn Merrifield Hayes, director of global diversity and inclusion for 21st Century Fox, was elected as a board member for the Empowerment Congress Southwest Area Neighborhood Development Council.

Neighborhood councils are made up of individuals who live, work, own property or have another connection to a community. The councils are local groups certified by the city.

Hayes earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University Bloomington and has a certificate in small business leadership from USC.

George Davis

George Davis, executive director of the California African American Museum, has been honored by City Councilman Curren D. Price Jr.

Davis’ recognition was for his “unparalleled leadership and profound dedication” to the museum, Price wrote in a statement.

The museum was moved to its permanent location in Exposition Park in 1984. It is home to a permanent collection of more than 4,000 objects and hosts traveling exhibitions, lectures, workshops and panels.

Davis received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Redlands and his master’s in business administration from the USC Marshall School of Business.

Jeannette Bolden

Jeanette Bolden, co-owner of 27th Street Bakery, has been honored with a certificate of recognition by Councilman Curren Price Jr. for the more than 80 years of sweet contributions her family has made to the Ninth District.

Originally a restaurant, the business was founded in the 1930s and was converted into a bakery in 1956 that now sells cakes, fruit and sweet potato pies. It has since become the largest manufacturer of sweet potato pies on the West Coast.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda. 

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

 

 

