Eric L. Moore, founder and CEO of nonprofit Educate California, has been elected to the board of the Executive Service Corps of Southern California.

Before founding the organization, Moore was a financial advisor for Wells Fargo and American Express. He studied organizational psychology at Cal State Long Beach.

The Executive Service Corps coaches and consults nonprofits to help them achieve their missions.

Los Angeles student Gerardo Navarro recently won first place in the August Wilson Monologue Competition National Finals.

A student at Ramon C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts, Navarro’s performance of “King Hedley II” earned him a $3,000 cash prize and a $1,500 scholarship.

Navarro placed second in the Los Angeles Regional Finals of the competition, which is staged by the Los Angeles Center Theatre Group. August Wilson is a playwright who was the son of an African-American woman and an immigrant German man.

Rogelio Sanchez recently was recognized by City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson on Principal Appreciation Day.

Sanchez is the principal of Burton Tech High School in South Los Angeles. Before that, he was Garfield High School’s football coach for 10 years.

He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

