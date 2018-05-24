Wave Staff Report

Melissa Gerald recently became the first in her family to earn a college degree.

Gerald graduated this month from USC with a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene.

Born and raised in Detroit, Gerald and her family moved to California after her mother recovered from cocaine and heroin addiction.

Cambria Rodriguez, a recent graduate of Cal State Dominguez Hills, won first place during the 32nd annual California State University Student Research Competition.

Her award-winning research focused on the alteration of Los Angeles’ natural landscape and how it affected indigenous communities.

Rodriguez graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history.

Orlando Johnson was recognized recently by City Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson on Principal Appreciation Day.

Johnson is the principal of Horace Mann UCLA Community School in South Los Angeles. He was honored for his dedication to his students’ success.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

