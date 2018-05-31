Wave Staff Report

Erick West has been accepted into five Ph.D. programs in higher education leadership policy in national universities, including the University of Georgia and Howard University.

West, who grew up in South Los Angeles, will graduate with a master’s of arts degree in education from Cal State Los Angeles.

He received his bachelor’s degree in Pan-African Studies with minors in biology and geography from the same university.

Naomi McSwain, executive director of the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center in South Los Angeles, has been honored with the first Power of Her Award from the United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

McSwain was recognized for her nonprofit work assisting at-risk youth with SAT and homework preparation, visits from educational and corporation sponsors, and more.

Africa-born Tilden Chima recently graduated from the University of Southern California’s Viterbi School of Engineering.

His senior design project, a device for the correction of bad posture, won third place in this year’s Senior Design Expo and he was honored at the Viterbi Undergraduate Awards.

Chima soon will begin working as a full-time associate solutions engineer at Oracle, a computer software company.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

