Wave Staff Report

Eboney Pearson recently was appointed to the Homeless Services Advisory Committee by Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia.

In addition to being the executive assistant to Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez of District 7, Pearson also is an educator, social activist and political operative.

She graduated from Fresno State University with a bachelor’s degree in family sciences and received a certificate in leadership from Cal State Long Beach.

Nigerian lawyer Sharon Obuns recently graduated from the University of Southern California with a master of laws in alternative dispute resolution.

Obuns was the only woman from a small Nigerian community to become a lawyer, having studied at the University of Jos and the Nigerian Law School in Abuja.

She plans to stay in the U.S. for another year before returning to Nigeria to work with the Cross River State government.

Tiffany Hall, who was addicted to drugs from the age of 12 to her early 30s, graduated in May from Cal State Dominguez Hills with a bachelor’s degree in human services.

After spending years in and out of jail, Hall got sober and cleaned up her act with the help of a police officer who arrested her many times.

Hall attended cosmetology school in 2010 before receiving associates degrees in liberal arts and natural sciences. She now plans to pursue a master’s degree to become a social worker.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

