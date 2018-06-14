Wave Staff Report

Curt D. Thomas, pastor at Renewed Church of Los Angeles, was honored for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Day by District 8 Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson.

A Pasadena native, Thomas has worked nationally in ministerial roles focusing on youth and young adult ministry.

He graduated from Stillman College in Alabama with a bachelor of science degree in education and earned a ministry certificate from Interdenominational Theology Seminary in Georgia.

Suzette Mitchell, an African-Native American, recently graduated from Cal State Dominguez Hills with a masters in social work.

Mitchell served as president of a black Indian organization on campus, where African-Native Americans could feel safe, welcome and meet others.

She now plans to focus on her nonprofit Crown and Glory Inc., which she launched in 2010 and is revising.

Yerenia Barajas, a student at Compton’s Bunche Middle School, recently became a certified student technology leader.

Barajas, 13, was one of eight middle school students and the only girl to receive the national recognition.

She is the Generation Yes student tech team captain, a program that teaches youth proficiency in tech support.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

