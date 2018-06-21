Wave Staff Report

Bola Ogun, a first generation Nigerian American, was awarded $20,000 for her film “Are We Good Parents?” during the AT&T Film Awards.

Ogun’s films have screened at the Sunscreen Film Festival, Citizen Jane Film Festival and the L.A. International Shorts Fest.

Ogun was born and raised in Dallas and graduated from the University of North Texas. She is now based in Los Angeles.

Paul Flor and Elizabeth Walker were recipients of the Distinguished Faculty Award for their service to Compton College.

Flor, a political science instructor since 1997, also has been the Academic Senate and Title III coordinator. He currently is completing a doctorate from San Diego’s Northcentral University.

Walker, once a college writing tutor, has served as an adjunct English and political science instructor for 10 years. She is working on a doctorate in education from Claremont University, where she also received a masters in political science and higher education studies.

Finance executive Ramsey Jay Jr. received this year’s Phyllis Scott Buford Young Visionary Award.

Presented by the Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, the award recognizes professionals who demonstrate leadership, diversity and inclusion in their work.

Jay earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cal State Fresno, where he also was a track and field athlete.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

