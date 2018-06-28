Wave Staff Report

The Cedar-Sinai Blood Donor Services has awarded actor and cancer-survivor Haskell Anderson III a lifetime achievement award for 30 years as a blood and platelet donor.

After surviving cancer in 2013, Anderson decided to help others by donating platelets –– small blood cells that help form clots and prevent bleeding –– 200 times.

Known for his roles in “Kickboxer” and “Brotherhood of Death,” Anderson volunteers also for the South Los Angeles nonprofit A Place Called Home, which honored him recently as Mentor of the Year.

Morning television anchor Tony McEwing recently was honored by City Council President Herb Wesson for 25 years at Fox 11 Los Angeles.

Before comng to Los Angeles, McEwing spent 12 years at KXTV, the CBS affiliate in Sacramento.

He received a master of science in broadcast journalism from Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism.

Alex Johnson has been named program director for the California Wellness Foundation after working for Californians for Safety and Justice.

Johnson will manage grants for the foundation, whose mission is to increase people’s access to jobs, healthcare, quality education, healthy environments and safe neighborhoods.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

