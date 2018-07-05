Wave Staff Report

Thyonne Gordon has been appointed to the California Board of Chiropractic Examiners by Gov. Jerry Brown.

Gordon is an adjunct instructor of Nonprofit Development at Antioch College. She is also the founder and chief executive officer at Beyond Story Consulting, a company that streamlines processes of administration, operations and development platforms to create sustainable organizations.

Gordon also was the executive director to two youth-based organizations, CoachArt and A Place Called Home.

Debbie Lumpkin was welcomed by the California Legislative Black Caucus as the new Caltrans deputy inspector general for diversity and small business development.

As deputy inspector general, Lumpkin will be responsible for administering contractors applying for transportation funds raised by the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, an act that raised taxes on gasoline and diesel to fund highway maintenance and repair.

As a consultant, she managed to secure a noteworthy $1.5 billion in diverse business contracts while representing major companies and communities. Lumpkin has also occupied several senior positions at Southern California Edison.

Sun Valley High School film and media teacher Jamal Yusuf Speakes Jr. has self-published a book, “The Anatomy of a High School Teacher: A Collection of Spoken Words and Pics.”

In his book, Speakes encompasses a collection of photos from his travels abroad and spoken word pieces inspired by students of his or circumstances of theirs. Speakes is a former teacher at Dorsey High School, where he transformed the lives of his students through dialogue and exposure to the arts.

Speakes also teaches cinematography in Lagos, Nigeria with the Del York International Creative Film Academy.

Compiled by Kamerie Gibson.

