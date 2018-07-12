Wave Staff Report

Marc Washington, CEO of Irwin Naturals, a natural products and supplement business, has been elected as a board member to the Children’s Bureau of Southern California.

In his position, Washington will join the Children’s Bureau of Southern California in advocating for vulnerable children. He is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Business Law School.

Amanda-Jane Thomas and Shanita Nicholas are the creators and founders of Sip & Sonder, a cafe in Inglewood created to accommodate black entrepreneurs.

Previously working at the same law firm, the two women became business partners in their venture to develop a creative hub for black talent in the community. Although Sip & Sonder has not yet opened, the cafe space has been booked for events. Nicholas is a venture capital corporate lawyer and Thomas is a litigation attorney.

The two also are co-founders of the Los Angeles Black Investors Club, a nonprofit organization developed for entrepreneurial ventures for black professionals.

Author and entrepreneur Venus Opal Reese is teaching black women entrepreneurs how to earn seven figures through the power of healing their “financial DNA.”

In her book, “The Black Woman Millionaire: A Revolutionary Act That Defies Impossible,” Reese connects black women’s economic impact to their roots of slavery and survival. She then follows with strategies for black women’s finances and businesses.

A self-published author, her book made its way to No. 1 on Amazon in only three hours.

Compiled by Kamerie Gibson.

