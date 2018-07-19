Wave Staff Report

Nicole J. Jones has been elected president of the African-American California Community College Trustees, an organization that aims to advance and strengthen African Americans within the California Community College system.

Jones currently is president of the Compton Community College District Board of Trustees and has worked in public affairs, nonprofit management and philanthropy. She also has served as senior special assistant to California Controller Betty Yee.

Charles Wright, award-winning guitarist, composer and recording artist, has been inducted into the Black Music Hall of Fame. Selected by the Black Music Association and Academy of the Arts committee, Wright is known as a member of the 1960s soul group The Watts 103rd Street Rhythm Band.

He composed the hit R&B and Grammy-nominated song “Express Yourself” and authored the three-part series “Up From Where We’ve Come,” which details a civil rights journey through the Jim Crow south.

Sierra Smith has been appointed to the Culver City General Plan Advisory Committee. The committee advises and gives recommendations to the City Council.

Smith is the executive director of Open Paths, a career counseling center that works to meet the community’s mental health needs through affordable therapy and counseling programs. Smith also served as the community project coordinator for The Anti-Cruelty Society and as an animal behavior and training specialist for spcaLA, an animal welfare organization.

