Chaize Macklin, a Columbia College Hollywood sophomore, was among 64 finalists in AT&T’s SHAPE Create-a-thon film-making competition. Macklin and her team will get the chance to film their submitted script at Burbank’s Warner Bros Studio. Macklin is a home-schooled New York native and is inspired by Spike Lee’s films.

A family medicine specialist who earned his medical degree from UCLA and practiced extensively in urban and rural primary care and urgent care clinics in Northern and Southern California was sworn in July 30 as Los Angeles County’s health officer.

Dr. Muntu Davis, who earned a master of public health degree from the Harvard School of Public Health, is a “noted national advocate on elevating and implementing health equity framework within government agencies,” according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

Davis will serve as Los Angeles County’s medical expert regarding public health matters and will provide guidance and direction to leadership across the Department of Public Health. He will also consult on, interpret and enforce county and state laws and regulations to protect and promote the health and wellness of the county’s more than 10 million residents and support county area health officers in the discharge of their duties.

A former Los Angeles Teach for America employee, Zakiya Smith Ellis, is the New Jersey Secretary of Higher Education. A native of Atlanta, Ellis majored in secondary education and political science at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. She also graduated from the Harvard Graduate School of Education and received her doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania.

