Wave Staff

Longtime Southern California news veteran Beverly White was honored at the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual Salute to Excellence Awards last week with the 2018 Chuck Stone Lifetime Achievement Award.

White is an accomplished journalist with a career span of nearly 40 years. She worked at NBC4 for 25 years and has covered breaking news stories such as the 1994 Northridge earthquake and the Seal Beach salon mass murders. White currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband who also is a journalist.

Through her work, historian and UCLA professor Kelly Lytle Hernandez is bringing attention to the work and justice struggles of many African-Americans.

Her recent book, “City of Inmates: Conquest, Rebellion, and the Rise of Human Caging in Los Angeles, 1771–1965” (Justice, Power, and Politics) and projects with UCLA’s Ralph Bunche Center for African American Studies all aim to reap justice for African Americans.

Hernandez is currently the interim director of the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies at UCLA. She also is considered one of the nation’s leading experts on mass incarceration, immigration and race.

Compton rapper Keenon Jackson, also known as YG, recently donated $150,000 to startup company GirlCodeLA to empower more women to become involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.

Jackson hopes his donation will be used to expand the opportunities for more young girls to become coders and programmers. Jackson, in addition to his donation, held a session with young coders where he spoke about pursuing non-traditional career paths.

Compiled by Kamerie Gibson.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.