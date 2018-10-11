Wave Staff Report

Robin Billups, who works in client relations and business development for the Billups Group, has been elected to the Museum of African American Art Board of Directors.

Made up of artists, academics and business and community leaders, the board’s goal is to increase public awareness of African-American art.

Billups earned a certificate in real estate development from USC’s Marshall School of Business after receiving a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Ethan Ward, who at one time was homeless, recently started his first semester at USC.

Ward, 36, transferred to the private university from Los Angeles City College after spending his 20s rebelling and partying, behavior stemming from coming out as gay to his conservative family.

He is studying journalism and plans to pursue a master’s degree.

Janielle Cuala, a biochemistry major at Cal State Los Angeles, has been awarded the 2018 California State University Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement.

Cuala grew up in Guam and moved to Los Angeles to study science despite a lack of support from her parents, who thought science was not an appropriate field of study for a woman.

She plans to pursue a Ph.D. and hopes to return to Guam to help students pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Compiled by Dorany Pineda.

