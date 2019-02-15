Cheers West Edition

CHEERS!

Posted on Author Wave Staff 55 Views

Rev. Alexander Hamilton was recently acknowledged by county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas for his lifetime musical achievements. Hamilton arranged Aretha Franklin’s Grammy-Award winning gospel album “Amazing Grace” and can be seen currently in “Amazing Grace,” being shown as part of the 27th annual Pan African Film Festival.

Hamilton, who is the current pastor of Philadelphia Church Fellowship of Los Angeles, has served as the director of the Voices of Inspiration Community Choir, the New Generation Singers and the Immanuel Gospel Community Choir.

Kathryn Edwards, Ph.D., coordinator of equity, access and curriculum support for the Los Angeles County Office of Education, has been elected to the Educators for Excellence (E4E) Local Advisory Board. Educators for Excellence ensures that teachers have a leading voice in the policies that impact their students and profession.

Dr. Ricky Bluthenthal was recently named the new associate dean for Social Justice at USC’s Keck School of Medicine. Currently, Bluthenthal is a professor in the Department of Preventive Medicine and a member of the Institute for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Research at the Keck School. In his new role, Bluthenthal plans to work towards providing social justice opportunity training for medical school students.

Compiled by Angela Parker.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

posted by Wave Staff

Related Articles
Culver City Edition East Edition Herald American Lead Story Lynwood Press Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

Judge denies request to move former sheriff’s trial

Posted on Author Wave Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — A judge rejected a defense motion Oct. 31 to move the corruption case against former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca out of the region, and turned down an attempt to have the lead prosecutor taken off the forthcoming trial. In a nearly two-hour hearing, defense attorney Nathan Hochman argued that pretrial Read More…
Culver City Edition Lead Story Northeast Edition The Press West Edition

Superintendent pick called ‘unconventional’

Posted on Author Wave Staff and Wire Services

LOS ANGELES — Investment banker and former Deputy Mayor Austin Beutner toured Belmont High School May 2 during his first day as superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, but he continued to face questions due to his lack of education experience. “To state the obvious, I’m an unconventional choice. Unconventional by lots of Read More…
West Edition

New state campaign targets flavored tobacco products

Posted on Author Dorany Pineda, Contributing Writer

LOS ANGELES — Located next to images of a juice box, a USB flash drive and what looks like a Sriracha hot sauce bottle are the words “The Tobacco Industry Has a Kids Menu.” But these images, as the words suggest, aren’t what they seem. They are nicotine products. Those images and revealing words are Read More…