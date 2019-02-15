Rev. Alexander Hamilton was recently acknowledged by county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas for his lifetime musical achievements. Hamilton arranged Aretha Franklin’s Grammy-Award winning gospel album “Amazing Grace” and can be seen currently in “Amazing Grace,” being shown as part of the 27th annual Pan African Film Festival.

Hamilton, who is the current pastor of Philadelphia Church Fellowship of Los Angeles, has served as the director of the Voices of Inspiration Community Choir, the New Generation Singers and the Immanuel Gospel Community Choir.

Kathryn Edwards, Ph.D., coordinator of equity, access and curriculum support for the Los Angeles County Office of Education, has been elected to the Educators for Excellence (E4E) Local Advisory Board. Educators for Excellence ensures that teachers have a leading voice in the policies that impact their students and profession.

Dr. Ricky Bluthenthal was recently named the new associate dean for Social Justice at USC’s Keck School of Medicine. Currently, Bluthenthal is a professor in the Department of Preventive Medicine and a member of the Institute for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Research at the Keck School. In his new role, Bluthenthal plans to work towards providing social justice opportunity training for medical school students.

