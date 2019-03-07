Cheers West Edition

CHEERS!

Schenae Rourk, a principal of Redwood Resources, recently joined the Los Angeles County Business Federation (BizFed) board of directors and was elected co-chair of the Small Business and Labor Committee.

As a united federation, business leaders in L.A. County are able to more efficiently collaborate and mobilize to advance a shared agenda on local, regional, state and national issues. BizFed members are force multipliers who mobilize and empower their communities to take action on policies and projects that affect our economy.

Rourk also is president of Resource Solutions of California, a business development firm.

Bobbiejean Anderson was recently honored by Los Angeles City Council President Herb J. Wesson Jr. in recognition of the contributions she has made to the community. Anderson is a longtime labor activist who has worked for Los Angeles County for 40 years.   

She has served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, was appointed to the Commission on the Status of Women, was a five-term member of the County Central Committee, was a three-time 48th Assembly District chair and served as the treasurer of the African-American Caucus of the California Democratic Party and was elected president of the New Frontier Democratic Club. 

In 2013, Gov. Jerry Brown appointed her to the state Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. She also served on the board of the Jenesse Center Domestic Violence and Intervention Program for more than 20 years.

Los Angeles resident Kenneth Mosley is currently performing as Lola in “Kinky Boots,” until March 2 at the Hollywood Pantages Theater. 

Inspired by true events, “Kinky Boots” — with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein — tells the story of Charlie Price, who teams up with cabaret performer and drag queen Lola to save a shoe factory that Charlie inherited from his father. 

Compiled by Angela Parker.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.

