Attorney Aluyah Imoisili has been hired by Greenberg Gross LLP and given partner status in the firm.

In addition to handling complex cases, Imoisili will oversee attorney recruiting and hiring in Los Angeles. He said the firm is creating a new paradigm for high-stakes business litigation.

“Big firms have not succeeded in recruiting or promoting top minorities and females, which is to the great detriment of not just members of those groups but the business communities we serve,” Imoisili said. “Greenberg Gross will seek members of those underrepresented groups while recruiting the country’s top legal talent to ensure that we are providing our increasingly diverse business community with the finest and most representative lawyers in the country.”

Imoisili spent the past decade as a star litigator in the Los Angeles and New York offices of Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy.

He is a graduate of UCLA Law School.

Cal State Los Angeles student Reva Ochuba has made her debut in national fashion circles after being featured in the New York Times and Vogue as an up-and-coming artist.

A Los Angeles resident, Ochuba says that she was shocked to receive the attention.

“To be frank, I went through this really intense moment of feeling like I didn’t deserve it,” said Ochuba, an undergraduate student in the Fashion, Fiber and Materials Program.

The national media recognition is well deserved, said Cal State L.A. professor Mika M. Cho, chair of the Art Department in the College of Arts and Letters.

“It is very significant,” Cho says. “Reva knows how to put herself out there, and her stuff is good, otherwise you don’t get that kind of attention.”

In October, Ochuba officially launched her brand Ifeoma with a line of clothing called “Renaisseancé.”

