The Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable announced its first scholar-athlete awards for inner-city students who excel in the athletic arena and in the classroom.

The awards were presented to Ashley Rojas and Deaven Rector of Gardena High School, and Brandi Crawford of King Drew Magnet of Medicine and Science.

Rojas plays tennis, has a grade point average of 4.1 and is involved in the Women’s Leadership Project at Gardena High.

Rector plays football, has a 3.8 GPA and is involved in the Young Male Scholars program at Gardena. Crawford plays basketball and has a 3.3 GPA at King Drew.

The three received a oak-paneled plaque and a cash award during ceremonies Dec. 17.

They were chosen for their dedication to attaining and maintaining the highest standards in classroom achievement.

“Numerous studies have shown that the dream of African-American and Hispanic high school athletes to play professionally will never be fulfilled,” Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson said. “The Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable Scholar-Athlete Award is designed to reward those student athletes who understand that sports is only one part of their lives and is no substitute for academic excellence and career preparation.”

