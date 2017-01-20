Ghislaine M. Davis, an AARP volunteer, has been honored for outstanding community service.

She has received the 2016 AARP California Andrus Award, the organization’s most prestigious state volunteer distinction.

Davis was selected for her service that has benefited her community, supported AARP’s vision, and inspired other volunteers, an AARP official said.

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization of 38 million members that serves people in their later years.

AARP will donate $1000 on the behalf of Davis to the charity of her choice.

The Southern University Alumni Los Angeles Chapter received $10,500 in scholarship donations last month. The donors presented the association with the gift – the largest of its kind in five years – during a holiday mixer.

“This is a Jaguar-style Christmas that’s going to make some students very happy,” Chapter Vice President Douglas Robinson said.

Southern University alumni Edmond and Lenora Dugas, co-founders of Long Beach-based nonprofit Star Achievers Dollars for Scholars, donated $10,000 and Edison Wheeler, proprietor of popular Los Angeles restaurant La Louisanne, donated $500. Wheeler’s mother attended Southern University.

Southern University Alumni Los Angeles Chapter’s mission is to financially assist prospective and current Southern University students. Since its founding in 1945, the chapter has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to 100 Southern University students from Southern California and surrounding areas.

Compiled by Billie Jordan.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.