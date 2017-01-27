Marsha Mitchell-Bray, director of community services and family supports for South Central Los Angeles Regional Center, has been appointed to the Los Angeles County Commission on Disabilities.

She was appointed by county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas on the basis of her background in developmental disabilities and her work as a community development professional.

Mitchell-Bray will serve a two-year term. The commission advises the Board of Supervisors on a range of issues affecting the lives of people with disabilities and access to programs and services.

Chanel Frampton, the director of programs for the Greater Los Angeles African American Chamber of Commerce, has been elected to the Create Now board of directors.

Create Now helps young people find their voices through arts mentoring and education.

Frampton is a graduate of the African American Board Leadership Group.

Samere Reid, business strategy manager of Education Management Systems, has been elected to the Gabriella Charter School board of directors.

Gabriella Charter School combines academics with the creativity of dance to engage young people in underserved communities, empowering them to excel in the classrooms and in life.

Compiled by Billie Jordan.

Cheers! features the everyday accomplishments of everyday people in South Los Angeles. To submit an item, send an email (with picture) to newsroom@wavepublication.com.