Michelle L. Kazadi, a family law attorney, has been elected to the Open Path Counseling Center’s Board of Directors.

Open Paths Counseling Center provides free therapy programs for at-risk children and youth in local schools, a therapist training program, and affordable counseling services for individuals and families.

Kazadi is a graduate of the African American Board Leadership Group.

Isatu N. Timbo, a registered nurse and Sierra Leone’s goodwill ambassador to the United States, has been appointed as Sierra Leone’s first appointed honorary consul in Los Angeles.

Timbo’s years of experience in home health services have given her the foundation to assist in leading the charge to bring better health preventative care for Sierra Leone.

Reatha Grey, an actress and comedian, has earned the Nollywood and African Film Critics’ Award for her role as Angela Simmons in the Nevada-based Red Cardinal feature film,“Betrothed.”

Grey is also known for her role as one of the hip, sexy, senior pranksters from the NBC hit series “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers.”

The annual Nollywood & African Film Critics’ Awards event promotes global African cinema and culture, and recognizes outstanding individuals in the TV/film industry.

Compiled by Billie Jordan.

